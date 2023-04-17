Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? The exes were spotted kissing during the first weekend of Coachella 2023, and now fans are dying to know if #Shawmila is reconciling. “They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source exclusively tells J-14 of the pair locking lips.

According to the insider, “the mood, the chill vibe, the music and their ongoing chemistry just kicked in,” leading Shawn and Camila to reignite their spark.

“They were in the moment, feeling it and hooked up,” says the source. “That’s what it was.”

Reps for Shawn and Camila did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Camila and Shawn first started dating in 2019, much to fans’ delight. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” Camila told Rolling Stone about the beginning of their romance. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.” That changed, obviously, as they would go on to be inseparable throughout their relationship, writing songs together, performing and even quarantining together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which is why it was such a shock when the celebrity couple called it quits in November 2021, when they officially called things off via an Instagram post. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple shared in a joint social media statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fast forward to August 2022, Camila appeared to have moved on with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch after they were spotted holding hands and kissing by Daily Mail. The couple appeared to have called things off after a February 2023 newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted that “Austin is single again.”

For his part, Shawn sparked dating rumors with Sabrina Carpenter in February 2023, just a few days after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a tip suggesting that the pair were together. However, Shawn spoke out against the speculation.

“We are not dating,” the singer told RTL Boulevard in March 2023. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you.”

