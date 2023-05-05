A romantic outing? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stepped out for what appeared to be a date night on Wednesday, May 3, weeks after their public Coachella kiss, which sparked major romance rumors.

The “In My Blood” singer, 24, wore a white turtleneck and khaki pants while sharing a hug with Camila, 26. The “Consequences” songstress opted for a black dress over a white top and appeared to be in the midst of an animated conversation with her ex-boyfriend. Their L.A. outing took place at the Hollywood Improv, where they appeared to be seeing a comedy show.

Weeks prior, eagle-eyed fans during the first weekend of Coachella spotted the two sharing a smooch while in the music festival’s crowd.

“They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source told J-14 last month, following the kiss. The insider noted that the PDA came because “the mood, the chill vibe, the music” gave an opportunity for “their ongoing chemistry just kick in.”

The source added, “They were in the moment, feeling it and hooked up. That’s what it was.”

Shawn and Camila sparked romance rumors for years before going public with their relationship in July 2019.

“I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” the former Fifth Harmony artist told Rolling Stone in November 2019 about making the transition from friends to lovers. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

Obviously, things eventually heated up between them. However, after more than two years together, they announced their split in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila shared in joint statements via Instagram at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

While they’ve both sparked relationship rumors with others since calling it quits, it seems like the singers have a soft spot in their heart for one another.

