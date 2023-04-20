… Is Camila Cabello trying to tell us something? The songstress just dropped a teaser of her new song called “June Gloom,” seemingly hinting at her ex-romance with Shawn Mendes days after they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April 2023. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown.

Is Camila Cabello’s Song ‘June Gloom’ About Shawn Mendes?

Camila shared an Instagram video of a snippet of her new song “June Gloom,” on April 19, 2023.

“How come you’re just so much better? Is this gonna end ever? I guess I’ll f–k around and find out,” she sings in the clip. “Are you coming to Coachella? If you don’t, it’s whatever. If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

In the caption of her post, the singer wrote, “4.12,” hinting that she wrote it days before Coachella when she was seen kissing her ex-boyfriend. Tea!

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Back Together?

“They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source exclusively told J-14 after Shawn and Camila were spotted locking lips.

According to the insider, “the mood, the chill vibe, the music and their ongoing chemistry just kicked in,” leading the former flames to reignite their spark. “They were in the moment, feeling it and hooked up. That’s what it was.”

Reps for Shawn and Camila did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

ICYMI, the exes first started dating in 2019, after being friends for several years beforehand. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” Camila told Rolling Stone about the beginning of their relationship. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

That changed, obviously, as they attended multiple red carpet events together, often posting one another via social media and were spotted multiple times by paparazzi. They were together for over two years before they called it quits in November 2021.

The two announced their breakup via an Instagram post at the time. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple shared in a joint social media statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

