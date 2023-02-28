Do we have a new musical power couple on our hands? Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted on an outing together in February 2023, just a few days after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a tip suggesting that the pair were together. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

Shawn, 24, and Sabrina, 23, were spotted smiling and laughing together while on a walk in Los Angeles, in a photo obtained by Us Weekly.

Following their outing, fans of the singers on the internet have collectively lost their minds.

“Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter will be this year’s hottest couple I fear,” one fan on Twitter wrote. Another tweeted: “As someone who’s fave female artist is Sabrina and fave male artist is Shawn… it’s a great day.”

J-14 has reached out to Shawn and Sabrina’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Are Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda Dating?

The photo of the Canadian crooner and former Disney Channel actress looking overall smitten comes just after Shawn sparked relationship rumors with his 51-year-old chiropractor, Jocelyne Miranda.

The “Senorita” singer first sparked romance rumors with his doctor after being photographed out to lunch together in July 2022, via Daily Mail. The British publication released photos of the rumored pair again in January 2023, after they were spotted at Shawn’s West Hollywood home. Later that month, the duo was seen showing PDA as the “Stitches” singer had his arms around Jocelyne at a farmer’s market in West Hollywood.

Jocelyne has worked as Shawn’s chiropractor for a few years and has offered him personal treatment on past tours and major events such as the AMAs, VMAs and Saturday Night Live. She has shared multiple pictures via social media from her time with Shawn on tour. She shared a sweet message for Shawn in October 2019, along with a photo of her hugging him. “My ‘Im So Proud’ Candid,” she wrote as the caption.

Despite the multiple reports and fan speculation that the pair are dating, neither Jocelyne nor Shawn have confirmed if they are romantically linked. Furthermore, it appears Jocelyne is possibly dating hotelier and author Stas Arsonov as she posted a few cozy shots with him on her Instagram Story in November 2022.

Prior to that, Shawn dated singer Camila Cabello for two years before their split in November 2021.

Who Is Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

For her part, Sabrina was previously linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. However, neither have spoken publicly about their relationship — except for a few songs from Sabrina’s 2022 album emails i can’t send.

