Throughout her time in the spotlight, Lady Gaga has been linked to some pretty famous faces. The songstress and A Star Is Born actress stole fans’ hearts since she first stepped onto the Hollywood scene, so it’s only natural that they’re curious about her love life.

Most fans know that she was engaged to Taylor Kinney before they called it quits, but she’s actually been romantically linked to other men over the years. It’s been reported that Gaga was romantically involved with Lüc Carl, Rob Fusari, Matt ‘Dada’ Williams, Christian Carino, Bradley Cooper and Daniel Horton.

More recently, Gaga made her relationship with tech CEO Michael Polansky Instagram official in February 2020 and, since then, has showcased their love all over social media. In fact, she told him, “I love you so much,” during a presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania in November 2020 after referring to her ex, Taylor, in her speech at the event.

“Did you all know I used to live here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? Listen, anybody here from Lancaster?” she said, according to E! News. “Well, I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know. It didn’t work out. I loved him so much. It just did not work out.”

She continued, “To my boyfriend that’s here tonight. I’m so sorry I had to do the whole ‘Pennsylvania, and I dated a guy here’ thing.

Now that’s Gaga’s off the market, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive all her relationships over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Lady Gaga’s love life, including her ex-boyfriends and rumored romances.

