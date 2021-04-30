The musical that introduced fans to Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies is headed to Netflix!

In April 2021, Deadline announced that 13: The Musical — which ran on Broadway from October 2008 to January 2009 — would be getting adapted for the streaming service with an all-teenage cast of up-and-coming actors. The famed show “follows Evan Goldman, who following a move from NYC to small-town Indiana, grapples with his parents’ divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.”

During its time on Broadway, the show was the first-ever musical to feature a full cast and band of performers in their teens. Aside from Ariana and Liz, the show also kicked off the career of actor and singer Graham Phillips, who fans may recognize from Riverdale and The Little Mermaid Live! Together, the cast made songs like “Hey Kendra,” “It Can’t Be True” and more popular among theatergoers. Even though 13: The Musical had a short run on Broadway, it’s become a cult-classic family-friendly show.

When the Netflix adaptation — which has yet to announce a release date — premieres, fans will meet Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne. Some stars may be recognized from their roles in various Disney and Disney Channel projects.

JD, for one, voiced Young Simba in the live-action version of The Lion King. He also had a guest-starring role in K.C. Undercover alongside Zendaya. Similarly, Ramon stars as Owen Blatt in Disney Channel’s Just Roll With It and he also has some Broadway experience. Finally, Luke is the breakout star of the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, in which he plays Koob. The actor also showed off his singing skill during season 14 of America’s Got Talent. It’s safe to say that all of these youngsters will be going places after their 13: The Musical roles.

Following the casting announcement, Gabriella — who’s set to play the role of Patrice — took to Instagram and shared her excitement about the role.

“So excited to be able to share that I get to play Patrice in the Netflix adaptation of one of my all-time favorites, 13: The Musical!” the budding star captioned her first-ever Instagram post. “The cast is incredible and this is a dream come true.”

