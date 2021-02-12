It’s official, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is coming to Disney+ soon (and with a bunch of new characters), but while viewers wait for more from Nini, Ricky and the rest of their favorite East High students, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane!

The musical spinoff series premiered in November 2019 and immediately became a fan favorite. Starring Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Kate Reinders, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and Mark St. Cyr, HSMTMTS season 1 ended with the drama club putting on a pretty epic production of High School Musical. Now, they’re gearing up for another musical in season 2: Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s gonna be good,” the HSMTMTS cast told J-14 exclusively in December 2020, noting that it’s going to be “bigger” than season 1. “There’s more drama, there are more storylines, there’s more music.”

Although they haven’t spilled too much tea about what’s to come, these talented actors and musicians have pulled back the curtain on their amazing show to reveal a lot of behind-the-scenes secrets over the past few years. Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all!

