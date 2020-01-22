Kaylin Hayman and Ramon Reed from the Disney Channel show Just Roll With It stopped by J-14 recently, where they put their knowledge to the test during an intense game of “Finish the Lyric!” Their objective was to try to sing the intro songs to classic Disney shows like Good Luck Charlie and Liv and Maddie, and the results were hilarious. We’re honestly pretty impressed by their voices AND their amazing Disney knowledge. Make sure to watch the video above and catch the newest episode of Just Roll With It on February 23, 2020, on Disney Channel. Season 2 of the series will be premiering in March, with the date to be released at a later time.

