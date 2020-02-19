Can you guys believe that Victoria Justice is turning 27 years old on Wednesday, February 19? The Nickelodeon actress was only 11 years old when she starred in Zoey 101, and we seriously cannot believe how fast time has flown by! Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of watching Victoria grow up and go from a child star to a mature young woman right in front of our eyes, and we can’t believe how much she’s accomplished.

After her time in Zoey 101, we all know that the brunette beauty went on to play the iconic Tori Vega in Victorious. But after that, she definitely didn’t slow down. Victoria starred in a ton of TV shows and movies, including MTV’s Eye Candy, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again, The Outcasts (which also starred Peyton List and Avan Jogia), Summer Night (alongside Lana Condor) and Bigger. She’s also got a movie called Push coming out next year, which is extra exciting because it also stars Matthew Daddario! So yeah, the 27-year-old has definitely done a lot over the years.

But besides her amazing acting career, Victoria has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry. The actress continuously blows us away with her amazing looks, and in honor of her birthday, we decided to round up her best red carpet outfits from over the years. Wow, you’re not going to believe how much she’s changed!

Scroll through our gallery to see Victoria’s epic red carpet evolution.

