Is Avan Jogia off the market? The Canadian actor, who made his start in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, has dated a fair few famous ladies! Keep reading to uncover his relationship status.

Is Avan Jogia Single?

Avan was last romantically linked to Cleopatra Coleman, an Australian actress who is best known for her role in the series The Last Man on Earth. The two first started dating in September 2017, and even dressed up like Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton circa 2000 for the Zombieland: Double Tap premiere in 2019. Cleopatra proudly showed off her fake arm tattoo which was her boyfriend’s name.

However, Cleopatra and Avan have since come under breakup rumors, after the pair unfollowed one another on Instagram in 2021. Neither have publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Who Has Avan Jogia Dated?

Apart from Cleopatra, Avan dated Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch for five years from 2012 to 2017. Even after their breakup, it looks like the pair are still on good terms as they even played love interests in 2019’s Zombieland: Double Tap.

Avan was rumored to have been romantically involved with Miley Cyrus in 2010, however, their relationship was never confirmed.

The Victorious actor spoke about how he felt being a heartthrob of sorts while he was on the Nickelodeon series to now in an interview with Complex.

“I’ll say that it’s all very complimentary, very sweet, and all in good fun,” he began. “It’s almost like a bit that we do. I connect with fans on some real emotional levels, but also in the same breath, it’s weird. There’s no way to navigate that in a way that seems normal. It’s abnormal. If you want to know the truth of it, I just don’t think about it because it’s too weird to look at objectively. It’ll be someone saying that I’m a part of their sexual DNA. And I’m like wow, great, how am I supposed to react to that?” He explained that when it first started happening, he was around 18 or 19 years old. “Sure, it gets into your head a little bit. But right now, for me what holds value comes in the things that I can create, make, and what I can offer to the world from inside my head. It’s my vehicle. My actual vehicle. ”

