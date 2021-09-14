Victorious alum Avan Jogia gave fans a “tattoo tour” and shared the meaning behind his ink on Monday, September 13.

While wearing a robe on TikTok, the actor, 29, showed a Hunter S. Thompson quote written in cursive font on his left-side ribcage that read, “Buy the ticket, take the ride.”

The Tut actor explained that he was just 17 when he got the ink — right before he began starring in Victorious alongside Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Matt Bennett and Elizabeth Gillies. He said he viewed the Hell’s Angels author as a “hero” at that time in his life.

“I was a young, arty kid — a boy,” Avan said. “And with men, there seems to be this obsession with f—ked up, drug-addicted, sort of toxic male artist individuals [that] you get infatuated with at a young age. I’ve got a few reasons why I think that is.”

Avan hypothesized that boys “aren’t allowed to be sensitive” for no reason. “There has to be trauma or addiction or something that allows them to be vulnerable and broken and to be emotionally honest, which is what being an artist is,” the Twisted actor continued. “So, I think young men, such as myself, use that as a way in to be emotionally true and emotionally revealing.”

Of course, Avan isn’t the only former Victorious star to have tattoos. Ariana, 28, has over 50 tiny tats scattered around her body.

The “God Is a Woman” singer is known for getting things she loves inked on her body. From “561,” the area code of her hometown Boca Raton, Florida, to her pet dog Myron, whom she took ownership of after her ex Mac Miller died in September 2018. Needless to say, she finds inspiration all around.

The “7 Rings” singer honored her love of Pokémon with a large Eevee tattoo on her arm. “I’ve wanted this for long,” she confessed after getting it done in January 2019.

She also has the character Chihiro from the movie Spirited Away on her arm. “Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” Ariana explained on Instagram in 2018. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

