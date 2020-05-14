It’s been more than a year since Mac Miller tragically passed away from an accidental overdose, and now, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has opened up about some of the things she loved most about him.

“I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door,” she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show. “He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music, and I think that’s so evident in what he’s left us with, and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from ‘Blue Slide Park,’ ‘Kids,’ to all the way through ‘Divine Feminine,’ to ‘Swimming,’ to ‘Circles,’ to everything in between.”

For those who missed it, the late rapper’s family released an album of unreleased songs he had been working on before his death, called Circles, in January 2020.

“It’s just such a beautiful gift I think that he kind of touched the world with,” the singer continued, as she held back tears. “And I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it.”

While speaking to the talk show host, the “Dangerous Woman” songstress also got real about her own music, and she admitted that she won’t be making an album during the coronavirus quarantine. As fans know, the Victorious alum recently dropped a new song with Justin Bieber, called “Stuck With U,” but don’t expect any more new tunes from her soon.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” the former Nickelodeon star explained. “It’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

Previously, the 26-year-old sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a snippet of an unreleased song to Instagram.

“I miss making things, can’t wait to get back to work,” she captioned it.

