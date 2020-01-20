Songstress Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Sunday, January 19 to honor her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on what would have been his 28th birthday. The 26-year-old posted a short clip of the rapper and his dog, Myron. Mac can be seen playing the piano with his back turned to Ariana, who seemed to be filming while sitting on a couch. She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

As fans know, Mac tragically passed away from an accidental overdose in September 2018. Since his death, the “Thank U, Next” singer has been candid with fans about their relationship. She has posted several tributes to the late rapper on her Instagram and fans seem to think she even made a secret appearance on his recently released, posthumous album Circles.

On Friday, January 17, Mac’s family released his sixth studio album, two years after his death. As fans streamed the record, they quickly noticed a female voice in the background of the fifth track, titled “I Can See.” Naturally, people took to social media to see if any one else thought it was Ariana’s vocals on the track.

“I’m listening to Mac’s new album and low key I am pretty sure it’s Ariana’s vocals on ‘I Can See’??? I’m crying,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller’s new song ‘I Can See’ has my heart THROBBING.”

A third fan said, “I STARTED SOBBING WHEN I HEARD IT IM PRETTY SURE ITS HER.”

Although Ariana has yet to confirm whether or not it’s her voice on the track, it seemed like fans were pretty convinced. For those who don’t know, the Sweetener singer stayed close to Mac and his family after their May 2018 breakup and his eventual death. In July 2019, she opened up about their relationship and revealed the real reason behind their breakup.

“By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f**k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had,” she admitted to Vogue at the time. “I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

