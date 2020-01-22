It looks like Ariana Grande is no longer friends with Alexa Lauria. On January 16, 2020, some fans were pretty upset when they noticed that the songstress no longer followed her childhood BFF on Instagram, so they took to social media and asked her what happened. Ariana was quick to reply and explained that there was no tea, the two just drifted apart.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if she was “okay,” the 26-year-old wrote, “Sometimes people outgrow each other no matter how much they love one another or how much history is there. Hopefully it’s temporary.”

She then went on to ask her followers to make sure no internet trolls send hate to her former bestie.

“All I ask is that y’all please not get involved or send anything negative her way. Want to get ahead of that,” Ariana said. One fan responded and assured her that there would be no negative words about Lexie on social media.

“We won’t. Thank you for caring and being so kind,” the fan wrote.

The singer continued to respond to her follower’s positive messages and told them she still wanted to “protect” Lexie from any possible hate.

For those who don’t know, the former BFFs became friends back when they were eight years old in gym class at their elementary school. Up until recently, Ariana and Lexie were attached at the hip often posting sweet selfies together and sending birthday messages to each other on Instagram.

In August 2016, Ariana tattooed the letter “A” onto her thumb as a tribute to her best friend. Lexie has also appeared in Ariana’s “Thank U, Next,” “Break Free” and “7 Rings” music videos. In fact, she was one of the close friends who inspired “7 Rings. The last time the two were seen together was at Ariana’s final show on her Sweetener World Tour in December 2019.

