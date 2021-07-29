Just call Selena Gomez the TikTok queen! The former Disney Channel star has been showing off her funny side with hilarious clips uploaded to the video-sharing app.

Fans started keeping an eye on the actress’ account in May 2021, after she started to poke fun at herself with a throwback home video of her singing along to the Britney Spears‘ song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.” A young Selena sported a black shirt and sunglasses while singing along to the track. Behind her, there was a color-changing spiral background.

“The hustle was real,” Selena she captioned the video. Not only did her followers love seeing this version of the star, but her friends and family did too.

Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, commented, “No doubt you were going to be successful!!!! XO.”

Her besties, like Anna Collins and Connar Franklin, also had hilarious comments, but Britney herself also chimed in. “This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen,” the songstress wrote, adding a series of emoji.

Nearly two months later, in July 2021, the actress made fun of herself again. Instead of a throwback video, Selena mouthed along to an audio clip from a past interview conducted in 2007. “To my younger self: You’re not cool bro,” she captioned the video, which showed her holding a rainbow wig.

“I got some blue going on,” a young Selena could be heard saying, referring to the colored highlights in her hair at the time. “I like a little edge and a pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different for the Teen Vogue party.”

The modern-day version of Selena mouthed along while stroking the wig and visibly rolling her eyes. Naturally, fans on Twitter freaked out after the Disney Channel alum referenced the viral sound, which has since become a meme. “SELENA GOMEZ MADE A TIKTOK REFERENCING THE TEEN VOGUE PARTY. OH MY GOD,” one social media user wrote at the time. Others called the Only Murders in the Building star “iconic.”

But that’s not all! Selena has also given fans an insight into her daily life. Whether she’s singing along to her own songs, putting on some Rare Beauty or even getting in front of the camera with her sister, Gracie, fans are loving this hilarious version of the “Look at Her Now” songstress. She’s even gotten a chance to put her own spin on some viral sounds!

Scroll through our gallery to check out Selena’s best TikTok videos so far.

