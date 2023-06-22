They’re cool for the summer! So many celebs love baring it all in their best bikinis.

Selena Gomez, for one, even created her own line of bathing suits with La’Mariette in July 2021. “What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally, giving themselves the grace they deserve,” Selena wrote on social media when announcing the collaboration with former assistant Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao. “Hope you love it as much as I do.”

In a statement, she added, “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much. After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white.”

Just call Selena the body positive queen, because she loves to rock a bikini! Of course, she’s not the only one. Hailee Steinfeld collaborated with the brand Frankies Bikinis for her own swimsuit line.

“Fashion has always been an integral part of my life, and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” she said in a statement when the collection was announced in 2021. “Inspired by ’70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style but offers a little bit of something for everyone.”

During an interview with WWD in March 2021, the Pitch Perfect star added, “What I enjoyed most about collaborating with Frankies Bikinis on this collection was the hands-on experience I had throughout the design process. The ’70s-inspired collection features an array of vintage and fun, vibrant prints that can fit and flatter any body type. I feel we have achieved a collection that expresses our individual personalities while also offering something for everyone and can’t wait for the world to finally see it!”

These ladies are seriously killing the bathing suit game, but they’re not the only ones who know how to make a statement! Click through our gallery to see the best Young Hollywood bikini moments.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.