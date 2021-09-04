Just crown Vanessa Hudgens as the queen of summer! The former High School Musical star is no stranger to a bathing suit picture and has shared tons of sun-filled pool snaps on Instagram over the years. Forget a hot girl summer, because Vanessa is living a hot girl life.

At first, the actress was known for her “Thirsty Thursday” posts where she would share some bikini pics, but then she went full-fledged summer goddess. Even when it’s not the summer, Vanessa is still rocking a swimsuit. Whether she’s at a beach or pool, the “Say OK” songstress always looks her best.

Aside from the actual swimsuit itself, Vanessa is often accessorizing her look with a sarong, body chain or even a bucket hat. Yes, she’s always on-trend. “Why see the world, when you got the beach. Sweet life,” the Sucker Punch star captioned a series of Instagram pictures from March 2021. At the time, she was rocking a red halter one-piece with a huge cut-out in the center.

When it comes to body confidence, Vanessa has tons! She’s even a major advocate for body positivity.

“I don’t think we give our bodies enough gratitude for simply just doing what it does, without us telling it to do it,” she explained during an interview with People in 2016. “Just the fact that it can digest food for you and keep food down and fight off bacteria. Realizing that has helped me love my body a little more.”

It’s no secret that she’s also a huge fitness guru.

“I’m the type of person that needs to be in a class. I need someone telling me what to do, and I love being in a group environment because I’m very competitive, so it pushes me to work harder than I would if I was by myself,” she told POPSUGAR during an April 2019 interview. “I’m a pretty tried-and-true person. I have tried so many things, and I know what works for my body. I know what I enjoy. If a girlfriend’s like, ‘Oh, my God. I tried this class, I love it so much, and I think that you’ll really enjoy it,’ then I’ll go try it.”

So when it comes to showing off her body, Vanessa has no qualms. She’s even urged fans to do the same. “All bodies in the summer are summer bods,” she declared in a June 2021 Instagram caption.

Scroll through our gallery to see Vanessa’s best bathing suit pictures over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.