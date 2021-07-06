She does it all! Selena Gomez is now adding bathing suit designer to her already impressive list of accomplishments.

The former Disney Channel starlet teamed up with La’Mariette for a limited edition collaboration that dropped on Saturday, July 3. In the newly released pictures, Selena models the different style bathing suits all in the same purple, green and orange print. Not only are there multiple types of bikinis available for purchase, but the Rare musician also designed a one-piece and sarong.

“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally, giving themselves the grace they deserve,” Selena shared on Instagram while announcing the collection. “Hope you love it as much as I do.”

The collection ranges in price by $49 to $119 per piece, depending on which item consumers plan to buy. The suits are also available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL Called the Aura print, Selena’s specific design was inspired with the songstress in mind. “Her aura shines through in everything she does and we want everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self,” the brand’s cofounder, Morgan Brutocao, said in a statement per Teen Vogue. “Selena’s confidence is unmatched and being able to design a print with her which embodies that is so rewarding.”

In the collection’s promo photos, Selena showed off her curves while modeling the line and even shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot via Instagram Stories. These new snaps come after the “Lose You to Love Me” singer opened up about her body image during a June video with Vogue.

“I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night specifically, I didn’t feel good about my body,” the actress said when looking back at her 2015 Met Gala look. “So, what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body.”

She added, “I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well. That was one of the moments where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I’m not.'”

Selena has been open about body positivity throughout her time in the spotlight. In fact, she even wore a different La’Mariette suit while getting real about her insecurities in a September 2020 Instagram post. “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” she wrote, congratulating the swimsuit company on their launch at the time. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Selena Gomez’s new bathing suit line.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.