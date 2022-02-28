Just call Selena Gomez a red carpet queen! The actress walked the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in an all-black Oscar de la Renta gown on Sunday, February 27.

The Disney Channel alum, 29, was nominated alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Selena stars as Mabel alongside Steve Martin (who plays Charles) and Martin Short (who plays Oliver) in the Hulu series, which premiered in August 2021.

“First off, they’re brilliant. They’re legends, and they have lived so many different lives, and it’s like I’m a sponge and I’m just soaking all of that in. They were just like uncles,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star told Vogue Australia in June 2021 about working with the comedic legends. “They’re so quick and witty and established. I want to be where they are. I love when people challenge me, and they would tell me things I would never know. I think you’re going to see on screen how much we did love each other.”

Since its premiere, Selena has spoken candidly about her experience on the show’s set. In August 2021, the actress told Glamour that she related to her character, explaining “she feels like she’s not understood by a lot of people.”

Selena added: “Sometimes I have that feeling — sometimes I get in my head a little and think about things too much. I feel like I got to bring that to Mabel. If anything, I just felt more confident playing her. She was so quick and dry and sarcastic. I enjoyed playing her so much.”

Selena’s appearance at the SAG Awards came as the actress and her cast mates were photographed in New York City filming Only Murders in the Building season 2. The show was picked up by the streaming service for a second season in September 2021.

“When I was reading it, I was really really shocked because this is so different but it’s what makes the show so great,” Selena told Variety in December 2021 of season 2. “They did such a great job creating another story.”

Although she hasn’t spilled much tea about what’s to come, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress also told People last month that the second season is “not what you’d expect.”

Selena continued: “There’s a lot of new things happening, but I’m still with the old guys [Steve Martin and Martin Short] having a good time.”

Selena attended the 2022 SAG Awards.

