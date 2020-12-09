The holiday season is here and celebs are celebrating with some pretty amazing decorations! 2020 may have been a weird year, but Hollywood’s most notable names are still sharing their festive spirit.

While some waited until December 1, other stars put up their Christmas tree the day after Thanksgiving. Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Tisdale, Kylie Jenner and more are among the celebs that took to social media to share snaps of their homes.

While Demi opted for a more “unconventional” decorating style for 2020, others went for the traditional route. The Kardashian family isn’t having their annual Christmas Eve party this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Kylie from putting a giant tree in her home.

“I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” she said in an Instagram Stories video from November 2020. “I am saying f–k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas. I love my tree.”

Get ready to spread some holiday cheer with your favorite stars and scroll through our gallery for a look at all their 2020 Christmas decorations.

