Christmas is coming early this year, thanks to Darby Camp and Jahzir Bruno! The Netflix stars caught up with J-14 following the release of their new movie Christmas Chronicles 2 — which hit the streaming service on November 25 — and put their impression skills to the test. The young stars took turns acting out scenes from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone and more while the other tried to guess what classic Christmas movie characters they were impersonating! Make sure to watch our exclusive video above.

