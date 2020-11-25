Thanks to Netflix, Christmas is coming early this year! The streaming service’s new original holiday flick Christmas Chronicles 2 officially premiered on Wednesday, November 25. To celebrate its release, Darby Camp and Jahzir Bruno caught up with J-14 exclusively and recounted their funniest memories from working alongside film legends Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. But that’s not all! The young stars also shared their favorite holiday movies to watch during Christmastime. Be sure to watch the video above!

