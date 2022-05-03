A night full of firsts! So many of Young Hollywood’s brightest stars made their debut appearance on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

Dove Cameron, for one, walked the red carpet in an Iris Van Herpen dress while Jenna Ortega opted for a pink look from Valentino. A few of the stars from Euphoria — including Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney also walked the famed red carpet for the first time ever!

After its September 2021 date, the star-studded event returned to its regularly scheduled night on the first Monday in May. This year’s event continued the two-part exhibit with “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” that had a “Gilded Glamour” dress code. And the stars definitely brought their best glamour to the party.

Cohosted by actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda along with Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, the Met Gala was full of famous faces, including some major influencers.

As more stars step onto the scene, and their fame continues to rise, it’s no surprise that Met Gala appearances are on the horizon for Young Hollywood’s biggest names. By now, it’s no secret that 2021 was Addison Rae‘s year, so when she got a spot on the coveted red carpet at last year’s event it was a huge deal.

She wore a red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003 because she and stylist Law Roach, “went back and forth” on what to wear before the event. She told WWD at the time, “I found a lot of references — I’m really big on references and looking back on things and then we found this dress together. When we tried it on, it was perfect.”

When it came time to make her debut, the He’s All That actress explained that she was “feeling everything.” Addison added, “I’m so excited. It’s very indescribable, but it’s lots of butterflies.”

“People who really own it and put on a show and are there for a good reason,” the “Obsessed” songstress said of the Met Gala as a whole, noting that she was looking forward to “seeing what everyone else is wearing, meeting people I haven’t met before and making a lot of really great memories, because tonight will only happen once.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which Young Hollywood stars made their Met Gala debut in 2022.

