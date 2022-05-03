Sabrina Carpenter looked so good at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, we should just call her Sabrina Carpet-er at this point. The Disney alum was glittering in gold and we can’t get enough!

The songstress released her single “Fast Times” back in February and has been gearing up to release a new album, which we could not be more excited about. In a February 2022 interview with GQ, the singer explained what her new album was going to sound like. “My recent songs ‘Fast Times’ and ‘Skinny Dipping’ don’t sound like anything else I’ve put out previously and I think that’s a good indication for what the rest of the album is going to bring,” she explained.

“The [other] songs don’t necessarily sound like those two, but there will be an unexpectedness. I can say that everything is based on my life, so you’re going to get some specific stories and memories, [and] that is actually quite terrifying. I’ve experienced both me being discontent and also happy, so I want to show that. It’s going to be complex.”

The Girl Meets World actress also explained how she has grown through her musical journey. “I would say all of my music is autobiographical. I think when I was younger, it was a little harder for me to like, pull everything from my own experiences, because my experiences were like doing school, going to the grocery store, being on set. It wasn’t very exciting, and it didn’t give me a lot of inspiration to pull from,” she explained.

“What I really wanted to do in the last few years was fully live and experience some actual real-life s–t, and it happened, that’s for sure. As a result, I was able to really understand myself and I’m seeing things differently than I did a few years ago.”

We’re so excited for Sabrina’s new album, but for now, enjoy her gorgeous red carpet look from the 2022 Met Gala!

