Just call him a style icon! Timothée Chalamet is definitely one to watch for when it comes to star-studded red carpets. The actor is always turning heads with his high-fashion looks at major Hollywood events.

Growing up in the spotlight, Timothée learned a thing or two about how to dress to impress. So much so that his personal style landed him the title of GQ Magazine‘s Best Dressed Man in December 2019. That same year, it was revealed that the New York native had a hands-on approach when it came to the clothes of his Little Women character, Laurie.

“The truth is Jacqueline [Durran], the costume designer, said, Timothée has such a fabulous sense of style that she basically would just let him do what he wanted,” the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, told Variety in December 2019. “She did hang a bunch of different costumes in his trailer and [would] say, ‘Whatever you want to put together.’”

The film’s costume designer, for her part, echoed Greta’s words while chatting with Vulture in December 2019 and even praised Timothée’s fashion sense.

“He contributed so strongly to how he wore the clothes. When we were fitting for them, I’d tell him, ‘Look at these things, this is what you got, how would you wear it?’ That’s how we went on and got the flavor of Timothée into the style of the clothes,” Jacqueline recalled at the time. “It was how he chose to style the items. He has a way of wearing things. … He’s a very iconic kind of boy. He’s one of the most stylish people I’ve ever met.”

Over the years, the Beautiful Boy star has also spoken of his style evolution.

“Growing up in New York in seventh grade, every prepubescent 12-year-old guy in the school – including myself – tried to get the coolest pair of [Nike] Dunks to suspiciously ‘not’ match our T-shirts,” he recalled during an interview with Time Out in October 2018. “Like, a purple Penguin T-shirt, gray jeans … and purple Dunks.”

In the same interview, Timothée noted that he’s still putting together his outfits in a similar way.

“I hear about celebrities who have stylists, and that blows my mind. It’s certainly not why I act, but I can wear cool clothes from some of the nicest designers in the world,” he shared. “[So why] am I going to pay someone to figure out what I should be wearing? That’s the fun part.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Timothée’s hottest red carpet looks over the years.

