Accio, Harry Potter fans! Over the years, so many celebs have revealed themselves to be major fans of both the book and movie franchise.

Written by J.K. Rowling, the eight-book series was adapted for film starting in November 2001 when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, among others, the film immediately became a worldwide phenomenon and spawned seven sequels (the last novel was split into two movies). Even though the final movie premiered in July 2011, the entire franchise still has a huge fandom, which includes some pretty well-known names.

Timothée Chalamet, for one, proved his Hogwarts house loyalties during a press event in October 2021. While chatting with reporters about his movie Dune, the actor sported a green Slytherin sweater paired with blue jeans. Timothée was sitting alongside his costar Zendaya, who is also a major Harry Potter fan.

“Everyone has their own thing, like a form of meditation or whatever. Me, I find it very hard to just sit there and clear my brain. People say I’m crazy, but I watch Harry Potter, like, once a day,” the Shake It Up alum told InStyle in August 2019. “It’s just calming to me, so that’s my thing. People are like, ‘Oh my god, Harry Potter again?’ I say, ‘Don’t come over to my house if you don’t want to watch it, because it’s going to be on.'”

Two former One Direction members have also made their love of Harry Potter known among fans. Liam Payne once admitted that he owned a replica of the car in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

“Mate, I’ve got the thingy in my garden, haven’t I? I bought the [Harry Potter] car and I put it in my garden,” the singer said on BBCRadio 1 in November 2015. “You know, the blue car, the flying one? I bought one because I’m a bit of a geek.”

Prior to finding out that Liam actually owns memorabilia, Niall Horan declared his love via Twitter.

“Not gonna lie, I’m obsessed with Harry Potter now, I’ve watched 5 movies in 3 days since I’ve been to the studio tour,” he wrote in July 2014.

These aren’t the only stars who’ve shown off their love for the franchise. Scroll through our gallery to see more stars who are obsessed with Harry Potter.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.