Taking a trip to Italy! Young Hollywood’s biggest stars turned heads at various events during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Harry Styles, for one, made a surprise appearance amid his Love on Tour mini residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The budding actor attended the film festival to promote his upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.

“I think it’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world that is supposedly so perfect, it’s really fun to play pretend in there,” Harry said during a press conference ahead of the film’s premiere at the festival. “There wasn’t too much acting.”

However, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner admitted he has “no idea what I’m doing” when it comes to taking on the big screen compared to making music.

“Personally, I find them to be kind of opposite in a lot of ways. I think making music is a really personal thing,” he explained. “There’s aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences you’ve had but for the most part, you’re pretending to play someone else. I think that’s what I find the most fun about it: playing pretend.”

Harry added, “I think the fun part is you never know what you’re doing. Music I’ve done for longer, but what I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Other than Harry, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink also shut down the red carpet for her movie The Whale. Ahead of the premiere, the actress told Collider that it was “just a really creatively fulfilling project to work on.”

“Probably this movie that hasn’t come out yet. It’s called The Whale and Darren Aronofsky directed it, Brendan Fraser’s in it. It was a really small cast and a small set, and we had a whole three weeks of rehearsal and Darren kind of wanted to treat it as if it were a play, because The Whale originally was a play,” Sadie explained at the time. “The way he staged it and the way we rehearsed it, the same as you would do in a theater company, he taped the walls of the set and everything so that we could rehearse in a mock space I guess.”

While these two stars killed it, tons of Young Hollywood’s biggest names also attended the film festival. Scroll through our gallery to see red carpet photos.

