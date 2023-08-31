She’s just a hometown girl! Alix Earle may be the internet’s “It Girl,” but she spent her early years just like the rest of a lot of girls her age — spending time down at the New Jersey Shore.

Keep reading for all the details on Alix’s hometown and more.

Where Is Alix Earle From?

Alix grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

“That’s where I had my first panic attack and dad had to take me to the hospital,” she shared in an August 2023 TikTok video when driving past a restaurant. “God, I missed being home.”

Since her rise to fame on TikTok, Alix has shared various videos reuniting with her family and hanging out at the Jersey Shore.

What Has Alix Earle Said About Her Hometown?

While Alix hasn’t shared much information about her hometown, save from the videos she shares on TikTok, she’s always visiting her family when she’s back in New Jersey.

“We definitely have a very modern family,” Alix told Elle in August 2023 about her home life. “It’s normal for me to have my dad, my mom, and my stepmom all going on the same trips.”

Alix was born to Thomas “TJ” Earle and Alisa Earle. Together, they share the internet star and her younger sister, Ashtin Earle. When her parents divorced, Alix’s dad remarried Ashley Earle (née Dupré) and has since welcomed three children — Izabel Earle, Penelope Earle and Thomas James Earle II. The entire family is often spotted on Alix’s TikTok account.

Does Alix Earle Live in New Jersey?

Following her graduation from the University of Miami in May 2023, Alix moved to Miami full-time.

“Something that so many people deal with after graduation is the unknown, the new world … you’re becoming an adult and you don’t really know what’s going on, and I have a lot of my friends that are working in corporate America and they’re in it with me,” she shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show at the time. “I’m always going to be going out and doing something and traveling and I’m going to keep sharing my stories because I like doing it. It doesn’t feel like work to me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.