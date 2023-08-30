She’s known for being honest with her fans! Alix Earle rose to fame thanks to her “get ready with me” videos on TikTok, but the internet star has always made the conscious decision to keep things real with her followers — that includes her plastic surgery procedures.

“When I started out, I had no idea, and I was trying to be picture perfect and I thought that was the way to go … [but] nothing’s ever really worked for me,” she shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in May 2023. “I posted about [my acne] and then the followers started to come in … which is crazy, because I was trying for the opposite for three years and then the second I stopped trying to be the hot, pretty, picture perfect girl, is when things started to take off.”

After being honest about her acne, Alix started to reveal more to her followers. So, she opened up about her breast implants.

“It’s just a personal choice, and I think if there’s something you want to do for yourself then do it,” the internet star shared. “I would never go on the internet and lie or not say something … like, ‘Oh yeah, they just grew overnight?’ No, so got to keep it real.”

She even shared clips from her “booby party” — celebrating her one-year anniversary of the surgery — on TikTok. At the time, Alix noted that she was having an “identity crisis” because of her newfound fame, but knows that honesty is something that she’s going to continue preaching.

“I’m always going to be going out and doing something and traveling and I’m going to keep sharing my stories because I like doing it,” she gushed. “It doesn’t feel like work to me.”

When it comes to other plastic surgery procedures, Alix has shut down various rumors, including one about a nose job.

“I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep,” she shared in a TikTok video from August 2023, sharing an old photo of herself. “Look at my nose.”

Alix added, “Granted, I didn’t know how to use contour at the time, but it’s crazy how much your nose grows into your face. I’ve literally had boyfriends before, and I’ve shown them young photos of me going through puberty, and they’re like, ‘I literally don’t believe [that you didn’t get a nose job].’ They even ask my parents, ‘Did she have a nose job?’”

Scroll through our gallery to read Alix’s honest quotes about getting plastic surgery over the years.

