Actor Ansel Elgort just sent fans into a frenzy by posting a completely nude photo to Instagram. That’s right, the The Fault In Our Stars alum uploaded the steamy shot on Tuesday, April 21, and 10.1 million followers went wild over it!

Covering his privates with his hand, the 26-year-old told fans in the caption to check out the link in his Instagram bio, which led to a GoFundMe page raising money for those on the frontlines in Brooklyn, New York amid the current coronavirus pandemic. For those who missed it, over 2,500,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 170,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

As fans know, Ansel isn’t the only celeb who stripped down for the ‘gram recently. Earlier this week, Jake Paul shared a nearly nude snap with fans and left little to the imagination. The social media star showed off his swoon-worthy muscles and intricate tattoos in the Instagram pic.

Previously, Harry Styles even got in on the nude trend and gave his fans a treat when he did a photoshoot for Beauty Papers Magazine in only a pair of fishnet stockings. In the black-and-white photo, the singer sat in a chair with his legs crossed, staring seductively at the camera.

That’s not all. In December 2019, the 26-year-old also did a completely nude photo shoot for a poster that appeared in the vinyl version of his second studio album, Fine Line.

I did the photos for the album with a British photographer called Tim Walker who I’m a really big fan of,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “I’ve never really done a shoot like this and it was kind of like, ‘This shirt’s not really working, so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘Those trousers aren’t really working, so let’s try it without the trousers.’ And then… I’m naked.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.