Brace yourselves, people, because Harry Styles just posed in only a pair of fishnet stockings for a photo shoot, and the picture is sending the internet into a frenzy!

Yep, the One Direction member showed off his swoon-worthy muscles and intricate tattoos as he posed naked for Beauty Papers Magazine, with only a pair of see-through tights on. In the steamy black-and-white photo, the singer sat in a chair with his legs crossed, staring seductively at the camera.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Harry has put his body on display. Back in December 2019, the 26-year-old did a completely nude photo shoot for a poster that appeared in the vinyl version of his second studio album, Fine Line.

“I did the photos for the album with a British photographer called Tim Walker who I’m a really big fan of,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ve never really done a shoot like this and it was kind of like, ‘This shirt’s not really working, so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘Those trousers aren’t really working, so let’s try it without the trousers.’ And then… I’m naked.”

It turns out, the “Sign of the Times” crooner isn’t the only 1D member to strip down in a photo! Back in July 2019, Liam Payne showed off his assets during a nude photo shoot of his own, alongside Stella Maxwell.

“It got very raunchy very quickly. I hadn’t been properly warned about the amount of nudity [photographers] Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott] do in their work,” the “Strip That Down” singer told GQ about the photo shoot. “It just ended up being a lot more naked than I thought it was — and for [Stella] as well. She was also naked. And I was just, you know, ‘Don’t look!’ She was naked behind me and I was thinking, ‘Liam, don’t look whatever you do.’”

“Sometimes you get naked. It’s normal. I love taking pictures of my body,” Liam also explained during an interview with Capital FM. “Mert’s picture was amazing. We’ve taken more pictures that should come out soon, but I’m super comfortable with my body.”

