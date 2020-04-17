YouTuber Jake Paul just sent fans into a frenzy by posting a completely nude photo to Instagram. Yep, the social media star uploaded the steamy shot on Thursday, April 16, and the entire internet went wild over it.

Covering his privates with a shrimp emoji, Jake showed off his swoon-worthy muscles and intricate tattoos in the snap.

It turns out, he’s not the only star to pose naked! Back in March, Harry Styles gave his fans a treat when he did a photoshoot for Beauty Papers Magazine in only a pair of fishnet stockings. In the steamy black-and-white photo, the singer sat in a chair with his legs crossed, staring seductively at the camera.

That’s not all. In December 2019, the 26-year-old also did a completely nude photo shoot for a poster that appeared in the vinyl version of his second studio album, Fine Line.

“I did the photos for the album with a British photographer called Tim Walker who I’m a really big fan of,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ve never really done a shoot like this and it was kind of like, ‘This shirt’s not really working, so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘Those trousers aren’t really working, so let’s try it without the trousers.’ And then… I’m naked.”

Let us not forget the time that Liam Payne showed off his assets during a nude photo shoot of his own, alongside Stella Maxwell.

“It got very raunchy very quickly. I hadn’t been properly warned about the amount of nudity [photographers] Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott] do in their work,” the “Strip That Down” singer told GQ about the photo shoot. “It just ended up being a lot more naked than I thought it was — and for [Stella] as well. She was also naked. And I was just, you know, ‘Don’t look!’ She was naked behind me and I was thinking, ‘Liam, don’t look whatever you do.’”

“Sometimes you get naked. It’s normal. I love taking pictures of my body,” Liam also explained during an interview with Capital FM. “Mert’s picture was amazing. We’ve taken more pictures that should come out soon, but I’m super comfortable with my body.”

