YouTuber Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the vlogger has come under fire from fans after multiple viral scandals.

In April 2021, TikTok star Justine Paradise alleged in a 20-minute YouTube video that Jake had sexually assaulted her in 2019. The Team 10 founder has since denied the allegations in a statement uploaded to his Twitter account.

“Sexual assault allegations aren’t something that I, or anyone, should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100 percent false,” Jake wrote, noting that he has “never had any sexual relationship with this individual.” He called her claim a “solely a manufactured accusation.”

He continued: “Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations and more importantly false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”

In Justine’s video, she claimed that Jake “didn’t ask for consent or anything,” which she said was “not OK.” Jake, for his part, further explained that during the time period when Justine alleges the incident took place he was “in a relationship” and said he “most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.” The Ohio native added that he “will fight this to the end to prove my innocence.”

Concluding his social media statement, Jake told his millions of followers, “As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news and false accusations unfortunately is a part of this job. I won’t back down from it and years from now my character as individual will show and shine through these dark moments.”

Jake’s attorney released a separate statement, which said, “Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him. While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.”

Over the years, Jake’s controversies have been continuously brought up on social media as his level of fame continues to rise. He’s also been involved in feuds with fellow internet stars and other celebrities, including Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all Jake’s scandals over the years.

