The internet was pretty shook after Jake Paul slammed Zayn Malik on Twitter and threatened to fight him on February 23, 2020. For those who missed it, the YouTuber and the former One Direction member crossed paths at the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight in Las Vegas, NV, but things seemingly got heated between them after the 27-year-old singer said he didn’t want to hang out with the the controversial social media star. Now, Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul, has shared some footage from their altercation, and has recounted what really went down.

“During a night in Vegas, Jake attempted to hang out or talk to Zayn and apparently Zayn wasn’t too nice to him. So that upset Jake,” Logan revealed during a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. “I was with Jake that night. We split up, that’s when he ran into Zayn. I went back to his hotel room at 3 A.M. and he goes, ‘Bro, I ran into Zayn from One Direction and he wasn’t that nice to me. I asked him to hangout and he kind of just shrugged me off and I think the conversation upset Zayn.'”

“Jake’s room is across the hall from Zayn’s room, I think they may have seen each other in the hallway. Jake’s like, ‘I think he’s upset, listen.’ So I put my ear out and Zayn is screaming. He’s screaming from inside his room,” the influencer continued. “Now I start to get a little bit uneasy because A) I don’t like people being unhappy and B) especially with my brother. I just don’t like beef in Hollywood … so I’m like, I’m going to try to be a diplomat and squash this beef because I’m gonna run into Zayn at an event, a party, Coachella, who knows. I just wanted to make it so that we could both go to bed and rest well that night without being stressed out about whatever bulls**t that happened between Jake and Zayn.”

The 24-year-old explained that he tried to play mediator, but things didn’t go as planned.

“So I go over to his room and knock on the door. Bro he’s screaming, he’s losing his mind. I’m standing there just kind of confused. And [Zayn’s] throwing out insults like, ‘You’re a f**king YouTuber mate,'” Logan said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, can I talk to you for one second? Whatever happened earlier was with my brother, that’s not me.’ There’s a girl in his room, she’s screaming, ‘Stop, stop, stop.'”

He even shared an alleged clip from that night. In it, fans can hear an unnamed man yelling at him from behind a closed door. Since it never shows his face, it’s unclear whether or not the man in the video is in fact Zayn, but fans can hear him scream, “I don’t want to f**king talk to you, bro,” among other profanities.

The vlogger also made it clear that he did not support his brother’s actions, adding, “I do think [Jake’s] in the wrong here.”

For those who missed it, the drama all started after Jake wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Almost had to clap up [Zayn] from One Direction he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to ‘F**k off’ for no reason when I was being nice to him. [Zayn] I know you’re reading this… Stop being angry cause you came home alone to your big a** hotel room hahaha.”

The “Pillowtalk” crooner’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, even got involved! She quickly came to his defense, firing back, “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed.”

“Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out,” the 23-year-old added in another tweet. “‘You wanna test me mate?’ Lol I feel bad for childhood stars.”

