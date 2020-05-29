What is going on between Jake Paul and the Dolan Twins? Well, the YouTubers have been feuding for years, but after a long and rocky road, it seems like things are finally all good between these social media stars. Yep, the internet stars just reunited and teamed up for a brand new TikTok video, and considering their drama-filled past, fans were pretty shook over the interaction.

So things may be all good between them now, but Jake and Logan Paul and Ethan and Grayson Dolan have had a ton of drama over the years. In case you forgot what happened, we went ahead and recapped their feud from start to finish for you, and boy, was it intense! Grab some popcorn and strap in because their relationship has definitely been a wild ride.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of the Dolan Twins’ feud with Jake and Logan Paul.

