It looks like Jake Paul is prepared for anything — including a zombie apocalypse. Yep, the YouTuber just revealed that he spent $100,000 on a vehicle that can “handle anything,” you know, just in case zombies start to take over the world.

“So I ordered a Zombie apocalypse vehicle off of eBay and it’s arriving right now,” he said in a new video, adding that the recent coronavirus outbreak was the real reason he purchased the “giant off-road vehicle that could handle anything and drive over cars.”

The enormous Jeep, which has an engine with 815 horsepower and four 54 inch tires, can safely ride over cars, uneven terrain, street barriers and even walls.

“You guys literally wonder why every single person on the block is putting their house up for sale,” a neighbor said in the vlog. “Because of this kid out here, this degenerate driving a tractor Jeep up the hill.”

For those who missed it, World Health Organization has reported that more than 380,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 177 countries, resulting in 17,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

Some celebrities have already tested positive for the coronavirus, including Charlotte Lawrence, Liz Mace (from the popular girl group Megan & Liz), Andrew Watt (who fans may recognize as Camila Cabello and Post Malone‘s producer), Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews, influencer Arielle Charnas and Andy Cohen are just a few of the stars who have unfortunately caught the disease. Tom Holland and Ashton Irwin have admitted that they feel sick, but have not taken a test yet so it’s unclear if they have the virus or not.

