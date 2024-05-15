It seems wedding bells might be ringing soon for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! The two are nearing their one-year anniversary and already are talking about marriage and babies.

Keep reading to find out what the record producer has said about their future plans.

The happy couple began their relationship halfway through 2023 and are still going strong! However, their romance was put to the ultimate test this year on Valentine’s Day — and Benny definitely rose to the occasion.

While speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the 36-year-old revealed the sweet date he planned, which included renting out a movie theatre and buying all of Selena’s favorite snacks!

“You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage,” the host said on May 14, 2024.

To many listeners surprise, Benny replied, “You and me both.”

Howard Stern followed up his comment by asking the musician if he’s bought a ring yet, to which Benny responded, “I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on!” he joked. “I gotta get my act together.”

While he may need some time to get his life in order, he took the time to express his love and adoration for his girlfriend. “When I look at her … I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”

Benny may not have revealed an official date for their future proposal, however, he did tease he has something big planned for their anniversary.

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,” he said about his girlfriend, who he later called “the coolest, nicest, sweetest.”

The love doesn’t stop there! Benny admitted that the next goal in his life is having kids, presumably with Selena. “I’ve got a lotta god kids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids.”

His baby statement comes amid Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy announcement! The two are expecting their first child together this year — imagine a Bieber and Blanco baby in the next 9 months?

