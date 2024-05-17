Billie Eilish has released her highly anticipated third album Hit Me Hard and Soft on Friday, May 17 — and listeners already have theories on who in Billie’s life inspired each track. One song in particular, titled “WILDFLOWER” has fans convinced it’s about Billie’s friend Devon Lee Carlson and her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

Is Billie Eilish’s Song ‘Wildflower’ About Devon Lee Carlson?

“WILDFLOWER” describes a circumstance in which Billie comforts a friend who is going through a breakup, then later finds herself dating the girl’s ex-boyfriend.

Many fans think the song is in reference to Devon, as she dated Jesse for six years prior to Billie’s own romance with The Neighbourhood singer. On top of that, fans believe the title of the track is in reference to Devon’s phone case company, which is called Wildflower Cases.

“Oh wildflower is absolutely about Devon that’s undeniable,” one fan wrote on X, while another posted: “wildflower by billie eilish is definitely about DEVON oh my god.”

While it’s unclear if the song is actually about the trio — it seems sharing an ex hasn’t affected Devon and Billie’s friendship! The two stars were spotted walking arm-in-arm together in October 2023 while leaving Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party, and seem to remain good friends.

Later in the album, in the song “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE” (French translation of “LOVE OF MY LIFE”), Billie reflects on a relationship that she is now grateful has ended.

The line “And we’re so glad it’s over now” could also refer to Billie and Devon both being glad their relationship with Jesse is over. Along with that, the song ends with “It’s such a pity, we’re both so pretty” — which could also be referring to the two girls.

When Did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Date?

ICYMI, Billie and Jesse first kickstarted their relationship in 2022, after the then-couple went Instagram official when the “LUNCH” singer posted a photo of the two dressed up for Halloween.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Billie told Vanity Fair about her relationship at the time in a video shared in November 2022, referring to her then-boyfriend by name. “I managed to get my way … to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that mother f–ker down.”

Just a few months later, the pair confirmed that they had split in April 2023.

