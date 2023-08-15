Chase Hudson has found new love! The TikTok star is currently dating Chiara Hovland, his first relationship since his breakup with Charli D’Amelio in 2021. Keep reading for details on Chase’s new girlfriend, including age, job and more.

Who Is Chase Hudson Dating?

Chase first sparked dating rumors with Chiara in early 2023. He hard launched their relationship in an April 2023 Instagram where he called her “the love of my life.”

The TikToker-turned-singer celebrated their six-month anniversary in August 2023, sharing multiple photos of the duo cuddled up via Instagram. “These last 6 months have felt like a lifetime with you. this is forever, in this life and the next,” he captioned the post.

Who Is Chiara Hovland?

Chiara is a model with multiple agencies, including Ford Models, TWO Management Women and Fabbrica Milano Management. She was born in El Segundo, California, on February 7, 1999, making her 24 years old (and an Aquarius).

She’s posed for multiple magazines, and also appeared in a music video for Charlotte Lawson‘s song “Morning” in September 2022.

When Did Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio Break Up?

ICYMI, Chase and Charli were TikTok’s biggest couple for months until announcing their split in April 2020. “Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will alway shave love for each other, we are no longer together,” he shared on social media at the time. “Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

However, that isn’t where things left off! The pair sparked reconciliation rumors early 2021, and dated one another on and off until 2022. Chase reflected on his relationship with Charli during the Netflix Hype House reality show, which was released in January 2022.

“Having a public relationship is hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere,” he said during the show. “What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged. … It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

