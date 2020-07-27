Get ready, you guys, because Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are gearing up to work together once again! Yep, the 27-year-old Outer Banks star teased an upcoming “cool” music video that they were working on together alongside musician Kygo.

“Maddie and I are doing a music video to one of his new singles coming out later this year,” Chase told Popsugar in a recent interview. “So that will be…a little teaser for fans to stay excited for hopefully whenever Season 2 comes around. We’ll have something to keep them entertained. It’s a really, really cool song. I’m super pumped to be a part of it.”

Before making the big announcement, the actor teased the upcoming visual on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself smiling alongside the caption, “Hey @kygomusic, [I don’t know] about you but I’m pretty psyched for this one.”

Previously, the Netflix star said that he was working on a “little secret project” during a recent appearance on the “Chicks In The Office” podcast. At the time, he didn’t give much detail about what fans can expect.

“We’re doing something cool,” he shared. “I think you guys will like it.”

We can’t wait! For those who missed it, Chase and Madelyn had fans super shook when they took to social media on June 14, and confirmed their rumored relationship by posting an adorable photo of themselves enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach. Since then, the couple has been super active on social media and, thankfully, posted some more seriously adorable snaps together.

As fans know, this came just days after Netflix announced that their fan-favorite show, Outer Banks, would be returning to the streaming service for a second season. On Friday, July 24, the show’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the Season 2 poster alongside the caption, “See you in the Bahamas.” Yep, it’s official, John B and Sarah Cameron are headed to the Caribbean to find some treasure, and we can’t wait!

