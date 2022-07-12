Stranger Things season 4 is out and … fine, we’re still not over it. While we await the final, fifth season (hurry it up, Duffer brothers), there are so many fun behind-the-scenes facts that have been revealed by the cast and crew of the Netflix show, so we made a list of the coolest ones! Scroll to see BTS Stranger Things facts.

Whether it’s improvised lines, unscripted kisses, or the IRL interactions between the Netflix actors, there is a lot to discuss about Stranger Things. Matt and Ross Duffer, cocreators of the show, have discussed their own behind-the-scenes revelations in an interview with Variety — which includes one certain character’s birth date.

In episode 2 of season 4, Will is painfully third-wheeling Mike and Eleven on a roller-skating date and is thoroughly ignored by both of them. While that may be depressing by itself, it’s revealed that the date of the roller date is March 22, 1986 — which is Will’s birthday! While fan expressed their sadness for Will, the Duffer brothers explained they simply … forgot!

“The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will’s birthday,” Matt told Variety. “So the debate now is whether we adjust Will’s birthday or we just let it be really sad.”

“It’s too sad!” Matt further explained. “And it doesn’t make any narrative sense. But we were talking about it yesterday, and I think we’re going to George Lucas that.” Matt is referring to Star Wars director George Lucas, who is known for going back into his own movie franchise and editing certain lines and plot points to make more sense.

Matt Duffer told Variety in that interview that they were considering making Will’s new birthday May 22, “because ‘May’ can fit in Winona’s mouth” in that Season 2 episode. “So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation.”

Well, forgotten birthdays aside, there are a lot more fun Stranger Things behind-the-scenes facts! Scroll through our gallery to discover them all.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.