Spooky season is officially here, which means it’s time to watch some Halloween-themed flicks! Aside from picking out a costume, going pumpkin picking for the ‘gram, carving jack-o-lanterns and eating tons of candy, watching scary movies has become a major staple every October. What better way to celebrate the days leading up to Halloween than with a scary movie marathon?

While some of our favorite films aren’t necessarily spooky, they’re definitely considered classics. Hocus Pocus, for example, premiered in 1993 and has become more popular over time. Now, the stars — Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah and Kathy Najimy as Mary — are gearing up to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters for Hocus Pocus 2.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” the movie’s director, Anne Fletcher, said in a May 2021 statement about the sequel. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Another classic flick that’s rewatchable throughout the month of October is Halloweentown. While there’s no reboot in the works just yet, the stars are totally down to reprise their roles.

“I think there’s a ton of possibilities if they ever decided to go down that road again,” Kimberly J. Brown — who played Marnie Piper — said during an October 2021 interview with E! News. “Marnie could be doing something in Halloweentown, either training the next generation or running for mayor. Marnie always liked to push the town and push people forward and come up with new ideas. I always loved that about her. She was so adventurous and courageous.”

Looking for more Halloween-themed flicks this year? We rounded up a complete list of all the best Halloween movies to watch and where you can stream them. From Netflix to Disney+, there’s a bunch of classic DCOMs, modern-day favorites and even some animated movies on every streaming service out there. So, no matter which app or website you pay for, there’s a horror flick waiting in the queue! Scroll through our gallery for a list of the best Halloween movies and where to stream them.

