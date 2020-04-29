Get ready for an inside look at BTS‘ Love Yourself and Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tours! That’s right, the South-Korean boy band just dropped the trailer for their upcoming docuseries Break The Silence, and it’s everything we never knew we needed. From bedazzled microphones to screaming crowds and everything in between, these upcoming episodes are, no doubt, going to be the best content ever to get us through the rest of the current coronavirus quarantine.

Yes, the seven-piece boyband may have released their Bring the Soul: The Movie back in 2019, but from the looks of it, this series is about to give fans more of an in-depth look into their life on the road. Not only will viewers get to see incredible clips from BTS’ larger-than-life shows, but they’ll get a sneak peek at some heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments too. During one part of the trailer, the boys even broke down in tears and comforted each other. But aside from the tears, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were also seen laughing and singing throughout various arenas around the world.

As fans know, the two tours showcased in the upcoming docuseries are what defined the artists as some of the best in the world, and totally skyrocketed them straight to stardom. For those who don’t know, according to Forbes, the group became the top-grossing touring group in 2019 and these episodes will show viewers exactly why. The band was on track to double that success in 2020, until their Map Of The Soul tour was postponed on Tuesday, April 28 due to the current world health crisis.

BTS fans might not have a tour to be excited for, but they do have Break The Silence! Mark your calendars ARMY members because the docuseries will premiere May 12 exclusively on the WeVerse app, and is available for preorder right now.

