It doesn’t get cuter than these celebrity mom and dad pairs!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, for example, announced that they welcomed their first daughter together, Khai, in September 2020. While they’ve made the decision to keep her face out of the public eye, the couple can’t help but gush over parenthood in various interviews.

“It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it,” the former One Direction member told iHeartRadio’s Valentine In the Morning in March 2021. “She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

The model, for her part, discussed motherhood while chatting with Harper’s Bazaar in July 2021. “During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it,” Gigi told the publication, noting that the “bad” writing only included “anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’”

Together, the couple — who have been on and off since 2015 — make the ultimate parenting pair. “She loves the birds, the animals,” Gigi said of Khai during the same interview. “Zayn had the idea, he’s like, ‘We should take her to the aquarium.’ … Yes. She will one day definitely be on a horse.”

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has also spoken of being a parent to daughter Wednesday with long-term love, actress Georgia Groome.

“I feel very comfortable being a dad. I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it,” he told Glamour in January 2021. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. … It’s just been us, working it out in a house. I feel a lot more — I don’t know, weirdly relaxed. It’s been a very calming process for me. Obviously, there are days when she is FULL on. But there’s something really nice about the routine. It’s got me in a good place, I think.”

Of course, these are only two examples of envy-worthy celebrity parents. Scroll through our gallery to see the sweetest famous parenting pairs.

