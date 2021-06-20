Dad life! So many celebs come from famous fathers or have welcomed kids of their own.

Miley Cyrus, for example, grew up on TV alongside her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. “She’s a giver. She believes that we’re all put here for a reason, and that’s to give back to our fellow man,” the former country star told Us Weekly of his daughter in June 2020. “I’m real proud of her.”

Disney Channel fans know the pair played the fictional Miley and Robby Ray Stewart on Hannah Montana for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. During his interview with the publication, Billy Ray gushed over Miley’s “spirit,” noting that’s why he and mom Tish Cyrus named her Destiny Hope.

“Destiny Hope Cyrus is her name — at least it used to be [before she legally changed it],” he shared. “But no matter what you call her, she still is Destiny Hope. She is a ray of sunshine. She is a special human being. She’s got a great heart.”

While some celebs are known for their dads, others are the famous fathers! Zayn Malik, for one, became a dad in September 2020 when welcoming daughter Khai with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

“A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” the former One Direction member told iHeartRadio’s Valentine In The Morning in March 2021. “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

The Nobody Is Listening musician also said that he loves “watching kids shows with her on TV and on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her and just singing to her.” While Zayn told the radio hosts that he’s still getting used to the “really different pace of life” as being a new dad, “it’s been really easy to adjust, and that’s the most surprising.”

Similarly, 1D’s Liam Payne has also discussed being a dad to son Bear, who was born in March 2017, with ex Cheryl Cole.

“Cheryl is literally the best person to coparent with. No stress involved. It’s very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime,” the singer told Glamour U.K. in April 2021. “It’s been really lovely, and I’m closer to them than I’ve ever been before, actually, which is really, really nice.”

