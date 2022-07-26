Are Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder still together? The One Direction singer and his longtime love keep their romance out of the public eye, so it’s unclear exactly where their relationship stands now.

In July 2022, fans speculated that there might be trouble in paradise when rumors that Louis had unfollowed Eleanor on Instagram started to spread. However, it appears that the duo still follows each other on the social media app. So, where do they stand now? Keep reading for some major relationship updates.

Are Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder Engaged or Married?

In 2020, Louis addressed rumors that he and Eleanor were married.

“I saw some of that. It isn’t true, but the luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ so she’s felt the whole growth of everything,” the singer told The Sun in January 2020. “As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.”

However, Louis did say that “one day” he sees himself marrying Eleanor. “I’d imagine so. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so. And more kids, I’d say so,” he said at the time. Louis is the father to one child, son Freddie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.

How Long Have Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder Been Together?

The duo sparked romance rumors in 2011. When their relationship started is unclear, but Eleanor has been with Louis since the early days of his One Direction fame — she’s seen it all! They had a brief split in 2015 but eventually rekindled their romance in 2017.

Are Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder Still Together?

There was a time when they shared more details about their private life together, but the couple has since kept relationship details under wraps.

“There’s a couple of songs that me and my girlfriend really like that’ll never be used for anything, so they’re kind of just for us. That’s really nice. A lot of the album’s about her, really,” Louis told BBC News in July 2017 about his debut record. “I wanted to make the album feel chronological because that’s how I wrote it. You can hear my journey as an individual over these three years — leaving the band, then going out on to the really crazy party scene, and then I’ve kind of ended up full circle back with Eleanor, who I love dearly.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.