If you were a One Direction fan in the early 2010s, you’re probably familiar with Eleanor Calder. The model is Louis Tomlinson‘s longtime girlfriend — they’ve literally been dating since 2011! After a break between 2015-2017, the pair are back together and stronger than ever! So, who exactly is Louis’ lover?

Eleanor is a model who has been in the industry for years. Most of her fame has come from dating the boy band member, and she has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram! The couple first started dating in 2011, splitting in 2015 and reuniting in 2017 two years after he welcomed son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth.

During an interview with The Sun in January 2020, Louis addressed marriage rumors that were going around at the time.

“I saw some of that,” the singer admitted. “It isn’t true, but the luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ so she’s felt the whole growth of everything. As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.”

When asked if he’d ever considered walking down the aisle with his longtime love, Louis said, “one day.”

“I’d imagine so. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so. And more kids, I’d say so,” he revealed in the same interview.

Since their reunion, they have kept their relationship extremely private — but Louis has admitted that his songs “Back To You,” “Miss You” and “Always You” are about Eleanor. Aww!

Eleanor’s style has long been inspiring a crop of Tumblr accounts dedicated to finding the clothes she would wear, which led to her launching a now-abandoned style blog with friend Max Hurd, called “The Trend Pear.”

“We used to entertain the idea [of a blog] while we were still at university together,” Eleanor told Teen Vogue. “We’d often turn up to lectures together in very similar outfits, or our outfits would compliment each other.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out more on Louis’ longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

