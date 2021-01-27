It’s happening! Spy Kids is getting an official reboot.

The film series — starring Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara — premiered its first movie in 2001 and followed the story of two siblings, Carmen and Juni Cortez, as they were forced to become spies in order to save their parents. After its success, the film franchise expanded to include three sequels and a short-lived Netflix TV show. Now, 20 years later, it’s time to bring back the fan-favorite characters for a new and reimagined film series.

Although not much information has been released so far, what we do know is that the original Spy Kids creator will be involved. “Robert Rodriguez is partnering with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group to relaunch the family movie franchise,” according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s announcement in January 2021.

As for whether or not any original cast members will be making an appearance, that’s not confirmed just yet! Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know about the upcoming Spy Kids reboot.

