Since making her debut in the music world, Meghan Trainor has been inspiring listeners with powerful messages about body image.

The Massachusetts native stepped onto the music scene in 2014 when her debut single, “All About That Bass” was released. Following its success, the song immediately became a body-positivity anthem.

“I wrote it for me, as well, because I’ve struggled with [body image] since I was very young. And, my best friend is a beautiful goddess, but she’ll pick on herself in the mirror,” Meghan explained to Billboard in July 2014. “So, if other girls can relate to the song, it makes me feel even better. It’s unreal that I’m kind of helping people.”

She continued, “When I got my record deal, and with this song, I was like, ‘Perfect, I have the opportunity to say something to the world. I’ll take it.’ This is the best message I could say.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the “Dear Future Husband” songstress has continued to be open with fans about her ongoing struggles. Meghan has also spoken about how she’s become a role model for young women through her music.

“I was just writing for myself. I was really helping myself and my little cousin who is like 13, 14 now. So, if it helped other girls that was, like, beautiful. That was like, ‘Oh, I’m doing something, that’s amazing,'” the musician shared while chatting with HELLO Magazine in June 2016. “I’ve just continued to write these songs for me and all the girls that I’ve been helping out there.”

Even after welcoming her son, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara in February 2021, Meghan shared her ongoing struggles with her body.

“I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be. There are things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that,” Meghan told People in September 2021. “I started to feel unsexy immediately.”

But she’s since learned to love herself the way that she is despite her inner struggles.

“It took me a couple of weeks and therapy sessions to be like, how do I get back in the mindset of: ‘My husband loves me, and I’m hot, and everything’s OK,'” the “NO” singer explained to the publication.

These aren’t the only inspirational quotes Meghan has served up about body image over the years. Scroll through our gallery to read more from the singer.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.