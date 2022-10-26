Sometimes celebrities surprise us! Over the years, tons of stars have locked lips during awards shows, concerts and more — much to the shock of their fans.

Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth, for example, made headlines after locking lips on stage during the 2015 American Music Awards after performing their song “Marvin Gaye” together.

“Meghan and I are good enough friends that we can laugh about it now,” Charlie told USA Today in November 2015. “At first, we were like, ‘Holy (expletive), what did we just do?’ I have a girl kind of in my life right now that I’m not making too public and I don’t want people to get the wrong idea. But without Meghan’s initial push, I wouldn’t really be anywhere. Meghan really helped me by being featured on my first record.”

At the time, the “Attention” crooner noted that he “didn’t know people would care about my lips on my friend’s lips so much.”

Charlie recalled that, before the performance, they joked about kissing live.

“When we were doing it live, we were like, ‘OK, this is one of the more major live performances. How are we visually going to show this and make it as impactful as the video?” he recalled. “Meghan is literally like my best friend, so it was a little weird at first, but it added something to the visual element of the performance, for sure, and that’s an important part of it since America was watching.”

These aren’t the only two famous friends who kissed on stage. Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry shared a smooch during the Bangerz Tour in 2014.

“I just walked up to her to give her like a friendly girly kiss, you know, as girls do, and then she like tried to move her head and go deeper and I pulled away,” Katy joked in an interview at the time. “God knows where that tongue has been. We don’t know! That tongue is so infamous!”

Other stars, like Taylor Lautner and Drake actually managed to take their kisses in stride! Scroll through our gallery to uncover more smooches.

